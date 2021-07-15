Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, July 15: Mostly dry as heat continues to build

We had fog this morning over wet ground in SE KELOLAND, but that burned off after sunrise. Skies have been sunny as we begin a prolonged period of warm, dry weather. Temperatures this afternoon have risen into the 80s.

2 PM

Tonight, skies will be clear, although there could be some light fog in low-lying areas due to a very light breeze and lingering moist air. Lows will be in the upper 50s to the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny in eastern KELOLAND and temperatures will warm a degree or two. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a southeasterly breeze. The SE wind will be stronger in central and western South Dakota, and partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 90 may produce a few sprinkles (little or no accumulation) in Rapid City.

The weekend looks dry, for the most part. Saturday will be mostly sunny in eastern KELOLAND, and a degree or two warmer than Friday with a southeast breeze. There could be more sprinkles in western and Central South Dakota, with highs remaining in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Sprinkles (little or no accumulation) will be possible in central and eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will remain in the 80s. Rapid City will stay in the low 90s.

All signs still point to a dry next week with warming temperatures. The heat will return. We expect to be in the upper 80s to mid 90s by midweek, and hot (90s to around 100 degrees) for the end of the week through the following weekend (July 24-25).