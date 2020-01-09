Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, January 9: Here comes the cold air

Skies have been partly to mostly sunny across the KELOLAND region, as we enjoy what is going to be the warmest day of the week. We’ve been in the mid 20s to mid 30s across the region despite a northwest breeze. But a cold front will be sweeping across the area, and it will cool us down for the weekend.

Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies in eastern KELOLAND, with lows in the single digits (single digits below zero in the northeast). Light snow will develop in western into central South Dakota, with minor accumulations – except for parts of the Black Hills, where an advisory is posted for a few inches.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy. We will have light snow across central and SE KELOLAND, but only a few tenths of an inch. Rapid City could receive an inch before the snow ends during the midday. With the thicker clouds and a north breeze, we will actually see temperatures fall during the day. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the teens.

Saturday morning will be really cold, with below-zero temperatures in all but the western edge of South Dakota. Aberdeen and northeast South Dakota will drop to the teens below-zero. Saturday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny but temperatures will barely move, with highs in the single digits to the teens in all but western South Dakota, which will miss the arctic air with a south breeze and highs in the 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer. There could also be some light snowfall, with highs in the teens to mid 20s East River, and Rapid City breezy with mid 30s.

Monday we’ll have another brief warmup, before snowfall, winds, and a secondary, stronger shot of cold air comes in and stays with us for at least ten days. By Wednesday, most of KELOLAND will have high temperatures only in the single digits, and most of the area will dip to below-zero lows. Thursday looks even colder. Current forecast data keeps us well below-normal through January 24th – and probably even longer than that.