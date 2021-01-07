Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, January 7: Cloudy/foggy for another couple days

Clouds and fog have dominated the weather today – and we have a couple more days of it to come, as the steering winds at cloud level are light, and won’t push any weather systems toward us or away from us. Temperatures are still on the mild side of normal, and Rapid City has had sunshine and is much warmer.

Tonight we’ll have more thick clouds and fog, due to trapped moisture and almost no wind. Lows will be in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and foggy again in eastern KELOLAND, with high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Western South Dakota will also have thick cloud cover, and Rapid City could have a few flurries rather than fog, with highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday will still be cloudy and foggy in eastern KELOLAND, with temperatures remaining in the upper 20s to low 30s. A light north breeze may bring some drier air into the region during the afternoon. Pierre could have some drizzle, and Rapid City could have more flurries – but in both cases, amounts will be very light.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, but at least there should be some breaks in the cloud cover. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Western South Dakota will be partly to mostly sunny, with top temps in the upper 30 to low 40s.

Next week looks precipitation free, with a warming trend. We’ll have temperatures about ten degrees above average, with the middle part of the week warmest. It appears winds will increase toward the end of the week, drawing down some slightly cooler air. Temperatures look like they’ll drop down near normal for the third week of January – no big storms and no arctic blasts are showing up in the forecast data.