Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, January 28: Cloudy through the weekend with a wintry mix Saturday and Sunday

Skies are sunny in western South Dakota, while clouds remain thick and persistent here in the east. Temperatures are near or just above average for late January, mostly due to a brisk southerly wind that is trying to overcome the lack of sunshine along and east of I-29. There has been some light snow along Highway 14.

Another round of cloud cover is coming in tonight. Lows will be in the teens with a light easterly breeze, a little warmer in Rapid City. Fog will be possible east of the James River.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy day across KELOLAND, with a southeasterly breeze that will be strongest in eastern KELOLAND. High temperatures will be mild, in the low 30s East River, and the upper 30s to upper 40s in the west.

The weekend looks cloudy. On Saturday, with a low pressure system sliding along the Nebraska border, there will be a mix of rain or freezing rain during the afternoon, changing to snow Saturday night and Sunday morning. Temperatures will remain near the freezing mark all weekend East River, which is why we have the wintry mix in the forecast. Freezing rain could pose some problems for travel, but any snow we see in eastern KELOLAND Saturday night and Sunday morning will only amount to an inch or two.

We’ll have a quick warmup Monday and Tuesday, the first couple days of February. With partly to mostly sunny skies well be in the 30s East River, while the west will reach the mid 40s or even mid 40s.

The next weather event we’re watching is a low pressure system coming out of Colorado Wednesday and Thursday of next week, when we’ll have a shot at plenty of wind and plenty of snow, perhaps starting as rain in the warm air Wednesday afternoon. In any case, we’ll have to keep an eye on this potentially strong storm.