Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, January 23: Abundant clouds but mild temps

Skies have been cloudy with lingering fog east of I-29. We’ve had some light snow showers pop up East River as well, though any amounts will be light, under an inch. Temperatures are cooler than yesterday, through still near-normal for late January.

Tonight we will have some lingering snow flurries in Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor. There will also be some fog due to moist air trapped below cloud level. Whatever breeze we have will be very light and from the north, with lows in the teens to the low 20s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy East River, with partly cloudy skies in the west. There will still be a very light northerly breeze, and temperatures will remain near- or above-normal, in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Thanks to better sunshine, Rapid City will reach the low 40s.

The weekend looks precipitation-free, except for some rain showers in Rapid City on Saturday. But it also looks like we will have lots and lots of clouds both Saturday and – to a lesser extent – on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s East River, near-normal for late January. Rapid City will be in the upper 40s to near 50 this weekend.

We will keep mostly cloudy skies on Monday – and actually, it will be cloudy through at least midweek. Temperatures will be mild, in the low 30s for most of us. But with a front coming through the area we have added a chance of rain or snow showers Monday afternoon, although the better chance of precipitation still looks like Tuesday. It looks like a fairly minor rain/snow event for our region, but we’ll keep an eye on any shifts in the projected track.

Skies will still be mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday, and temperatures will remain above-normal, mainly in the 30s East and 40s West.

As we’ve been saying, temperatures should remain a few degrees above-normal through the first few days of February.