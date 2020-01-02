Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, January 2: Light snow late tonight and tomorrow

Skies have been partly to mostly cloudy across KELOLAND, with occasional breaks of blue sky. Temperatures have been warmer than normal for New Year’s Day, with the 30s East River to the 40s West River.

Tonight we will have increasing clouds as a cold front moves west to east. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could get some fog due to light winds and today’s snowmelt. Flurries will be possible in the west and north as winds change to the west and pick up speed. Lows will be in the low 20s.

As a front comes passes through Eastern KELOLAND tomorrow we’ll have a chance of light snow. Amounts look to be under an inch, and maybe less than half an inch in the case of Sioux Falls and the SE. We’ll have a northwest breeze 10-20 mph, and that will cool us a few degrees, to the low to mid 30s East River. Rapid City will have a few flurries and 37.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, but we’ll be in the air mass behind the cold front so temperatures will fall back near normal in eastern KELOLAND, in the mid to upper 20s. Western South Dakota will be in the mid 30s to the 40s, and Rapid City has a chance to exceed 50 degrees.

Sunday will be windy but warmer. It will be mostly sunny, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and we’ve kept a chance of snow flurries – little or no accumulation – in the forecast. Temperatures will remain mild, in the upper 20s to the 30s.

The approach of cold air from the north looks to occur through the middle of the week, with some single digit mornings. Highs will fall back near normal in eastern KELOLAND as a result. We don’t see much in the way of snowfall until perhaps on Thursday, when a minor system will bring some snow to SE KELOLAND.