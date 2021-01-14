Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, January 14: Blizzard tonight/tomorrow along and east of I-29

Fierce northwest winds are blowing across the KELOLAND region. Last night’s 93 mph gust in Buffalo in the NW corner of South Dakota is by far the strongest of them all. Today we’ve had numerous gusts over 60 mph in Rapid City and western South Dakota, as extreme NW winds have brought cooler air into the region. Trucks have been blown off highways. Bowdle and Bullhead (Corson County), along the North Dakota border, have each had wind gusts over 70 mph today.

The High Wind Warning continues the rest of the day, but as areas of light to moderate snow expand we will see the Blizzard conditions become our focus tonight through tomorrow morning. Snowfall amounts look like they’ll be fairly limited tonight and tomorrow, perhaps a couple inches for Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor, with heavier amounts to the east in SW Minnesota, where travel will be treacherous tonight and tomorrow as the blizzard intensifies with those extreme winds, gusting around 60 mph.

Much of KELOLAND has had light rain showers with a mix of snow in place. Sioux Falls has picked up about a third of an inch of rain.

Tonight with the strong winds and light snow, temperatures will remain in the 30s, cloud cover and wind helping to prevent a total dropoff of temperatures that have been falling today.

Tomorrow will be cloudy in central and eastern KELOLAND as the blizzard conditions continue, especially during the morning hours when snowfall and northerly winds will both be at their peak. Snowfall will mainly be east of the James River, with just a few flurries to the west of the James. Tomorrow’s temperatures will be in the upper 20s East River, while Rapid City will be windy but mostly sunny and in the mid 30s.

As the blizzard pulls away Friday night, we expect cool temperatures for the weekend. We’re hoping for a few breaks in the cloud cover on Saturday, though clouds will still be abundant. We’re going with the upper 20s to mid 30s Saturday, and only slightly warmer on a mostly cloudy Sunday.

We’re still carrying a bit of light snow on Monday (Martin Luther King Day), but it should be an inch of less – and a similar light snow possible next Thursday.

The warmest day of next week still looks like it will be Wednesday. But then we expect colder temperatures to settle in for most of the remainder of January. We are anticipating colder than normal temperatures for the end of next week and weekend (January 23-24) – and even into the following week.