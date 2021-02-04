Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, February 4: Prolonged cold snap coming

A band of light to moderate snow came through KELOLAND early today with a cold front that carried brisk NW wind with it. There was even a little bit of lightning, and this energy help to produce amounts a little higher than we were expecting, in the 2-4” range in SE South Dakota, SW Minnesota, and NW Iowa. Sioux Falls airport got 3.8” officially. The snow was fairly fluffy, and todays strong NW winds have caused some blowing snow issues.

Winds will die down tonight but not go away completely. With a NW breeze and partly cloudy skies it will be cool, with lows in the single digits in the east to the teens in the west. Rapid City could see some light snow, and there is an advisory for a few inches of snowfall in the Black Hills.

Tomorrow will be breezy, but not as windy as today. With a northwest wind 15-25 mph, it will be a cool day. Highs will stay in the teens East River (about ten degrees below average) and the 20s in the west. Rapid City could have some early day snow showers.

The weekend still looks very cold. On Saturday we could get a dusting of snow in the cold air. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, we’ll have morning lows near or below zero, and afternoon highs in the single digits. Wind chills will be an issue. There could be an inch of snow in Rapid City.

Winds won’t be as strong on Super Bowl Sunday, but it will be even colder with a subzero morning. Sunday afternoon’s temperatures will only reach the low single digits East River, with light snow possible. The west could also inch-type snow showers with highs in the teens.

It looks like the cold air will be with us most of next week as well. It could be a somewhat historic cold snap, with temperatures about twenty degrees below normal – in the single digits East River with morning lows below zero. Temperatures will remain below normal through Valentine’s Day.