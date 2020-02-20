Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, February 20: Above-average temps beginning tomorrow

It has been a sunny day across the KELOLAND region. A light southerly breeze has slowly been warming the cold air after we started the day with subzero morning temperatures.

Tonight skies will be clear, but it won’t be nearly as cold as last night. Overnight lows will be in the teens East River to the 20s West River, with a very light southerly breeze.

Tomorrow will be sunny, and a SW breeze will help warm us above-normal for the last week of February. We’ll have the low 30s in Aberdeen and the northeast, low 40s in Sioux Falls and the southeast, and the mid 40s to low 50s West River.

The weekend continues to look great, especially Saturday when we’ll have mostly sunny skies across KELOLAND. It will probably be the warmest day too, with highs in the mid 30s in Aberdeen and the north, the mid 40s in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, and the low 50s in central and western South Dakota. There will only be a light southerly wind that will turn to the west.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, so temperatures will drop back a bit, to the mid 30s to low 40s East River, and the mid 40s in the west.

Clouds will thicken on Monday, and we may have some rain or snow showers on the leading edge of a storm system that will be coming at us from the northwest. Temperatures will start to cool as well, back to the upper 30s across the area – still warmer than normal.

Tuesday looks breezy and snowy as the main part of that system comes through. Right now it looks like a 2-4” type event – probably a bit more in western South Dakota. With brisk winds, highs will only be in the low 30s on Tuesday, which is only slightly below normal for this time of year.

We’ll carry some additional chances for light snow on Wednesday, but it will also be a cool day with highs in the mid 20s. Thursday looks like the coldest day of the week, with the teens in the north to the 20s to low 30s in southern KELOLAND.

Temperatures look to bounce back by the weekend, and we should be back to – or even a little warmer than normal – by the time we begin the month of March on Sunday.