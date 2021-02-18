Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, February 18: February thaw begins during the weekend

Another patch of clouds is moving SE through KELOLAND, bringing some short lived show showers with it. But the bigger story is that the air continues its gradual warming. Afternoon temperatures have pushed through the teens in the east and the 20s in the west – below normal for this time of year, but a big improvement over what we’ve had the past couple weeks.

2 pm Temperature

Tonight just might be our last night of subzero temperatures. With a partly cloudy sky in the east and mostly clear night in the west, temperatures will only drift a few degrees below zero. A very light westerly breeze will help prevent a bottoming out.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny in the east and partly cloudy in the west, with a light south breeze. Temperatures will warm within ten degrees of normal, in the low 20s East River while Rapid City and the west should get into the low 30s.

The weekend looks even warmer. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a continuing south breeze. Highs will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River, while we should get to the upper 30s to low 40s in western South Dakota.

Sunday could start with some morning flurries to a few tenths of an inch of snow in the morning, but when skies become sunny during the afternoon we should surge to the upper 30s in Sioux Falls and the east, and the low 40s in the west.

Strong winds bringing a bump in temperatures should get us well into the 40s across eastern KELOLAND on Monday, while the west should break through into the 50s.

We expect highs in the 40s through the end of the week, the weekend, and even in to the first few days of March. There looks to be little or no rain during the period, with the exception of a few rain or snow showers Wednesday morning of next week. But overall, this is the thaw that will help us break out of the mid-February deep freeze we’ve been experiencing.