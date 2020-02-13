Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, February 13: Windy, much warmer tomorrow

Skies have been clear today, but sunshine has had a hard time overcoming the extremely cold air mass overhead. We were in the teens to the 20s below zero this morning for air temperature, with a breeze giving us an additional wind chill. Today’s temperatures have barely been able to get above the zero mark East River, but at least the winds have been light.

Tonight will be clear and cold, just not as cold as last night. Temperatures will be below zero East River, and the teens in the west. There will only be a very light south breeze.

Tomorrow will again be sunny, but a strong south wind will warm us up. We’ll have highs in the low to mid 30s East River, and temperatures will surge through the 40s West River.

Temperatures will continue to moderate this weekend. On Saturday we’ll have partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will be above-normal, in the 30s East River to the 40s West River. Sunday will have thicker cloud cover, but temperatures will be about the same.

A low pressure system will come through the north central state on Monday and Tuesday, and it will give us some snow as well as cooler temperatures. Right now it looks like we’ll have an inch or two type amounts, but stay tuned because there could always be a shift in track or strength.

Behind that system, temperatures should bottom on out Wednesday before we warm back up, getting above-normal starting Thursday. In fact, temperatures may even reach the 40s East River for the following weekend.