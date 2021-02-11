Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, February 11: Even colder for the weekend as cold snap continues

We’ve had some very light, powdery snow in much of KELOLAND. Temperatures are significantly colder than normal, in the single digits above and below zero. Still there have been reports of slipperiness on some roads,

Tonight we may have some remaining flurries, or possibly some light snow showers in Rapid City. Lows will be very cold, in the teens below zero in much of KELOLAND, with a very light north breeze.

Tomorrow (Friday) will be partly cloudy in northern South Dakota, but mostly cloudy in most of the area. There could be some light snow showers tomorrow afternoon and night in the southern half of KELOLAND, with the best chance along and south of I-90 where some minor accumulations (a few tenths to around half an inch) are possible. Blowing snow should not be a factor, because the northerly breeze will be under ten miles per hour.

When the light snow ends Saturday morning, we’ll have a partly cloudy but cold day. Morning lows will be in the teens below zero, and afternoon highs will be near or even below zero.

Sunday (Valentine’s Day) will be even colder, especially in the morning when we will approach 20 degrees below zero air temperature. Afternoon highs will probably remain just below zero as the cold snap intensifies despite a partly cloudy sky.

Monday (President’s Day) will bring another cold morning, in the teens or even 20 degrees below zero. Afternoon highs will struggle to get into the single digits for highs, almost 30 degrees below normal.

The rest of next week looks snow-free, with partly to mostly sunny skies each day. Temperature will gradually warm, though stay below normal for mid February. But warming should get us back to normal or even melt some snow with highs in the 30s for the following weekend (February 20-21).