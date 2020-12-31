Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, December 31: Dry, slightly warmer through the weekend

Skies have been mostly sunny across KELOLAND, with only our fresh snowcover holding down temperatures. There is a light southerly breeze, but temperatures have remained below freezing in eastern KELOLAND, while the west has been in the 30s.

Tonight skies will be clear to partly cloudy as we ring in the New Year. Lows will be in the single digits to low teens East River.

Tomorrow, New Year’s Day Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, with a gentle NW breeze. That will hold temperatures back a bit, though we’ll still reach the upper 20s to low 30s East River. Western South Dakota will be in the mid 30s to low 40s.

The run of snow-free weather continues this weekend Saturday will be partly cloudy and around 30 East River, to the upper 40s in the west.

Sunday looks a few degrees warmer, with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s East River, and the 40s to around 50 in the west.

Next week will start very warm – temperatures approaching ten degrees above normal on Monday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and the upper 30s East River to the upper 40s West River. Clouds will increase on Tuesday with an area of low pressure. There could be some light snow in western and northern South Dakota, though amounts look like less than an inch. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could get less than an inch on Wednesday morning. Temperatures should remain above normal, in the 30s East River to the 40s West River, until cooler air moves in during the following weekend (January 9-10).