Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, December 19: More above-normal temperatures

We’ve had considerable mid to upper level clouds come through KELOLAND today, but it has done little to prevent warming. We’ve been warmer than normal in most of the area – Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND in the low to mid 30s, and Rapid City and the west in the mid 40s.

Tonight a bit of patchy fog will be possible due to the snowmelt. Otherwise it will be mild, with the single digits in the north to the teens in the south. Rapid City will remain in the mid 20s.

After whatever fog or low clouds we have breaks up in the morning, skies will become partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures may be slightly cooler than today, in the mid 20s to mid 30s in eastern KELOLAND, and near 50 in Rapid City. There will only be a light SW breeze.

Skies have been mostly sunny in eastern KELOLAND, but mostly cloudy in the west as a large area of clouds move in from the northwest. Temperatures have been warming through the 20s East River, while Rapid City has been near 50 degrees.

The weekend looks precipitation-free and very warm. We’ll have considerable clouds both Saturday and Sunday, but a southerly breeze will help boost temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 30s in NE South Dakota, to the mid 40s in Sioux Falls and the SE… and upper 50s to near 60 in Rapid City.

A series of fronts will come through beginning on Monday, along with thicker clouds but no precipitation. Temperatures will still be mild.

Christmas Eve (Tuesday) will be mostly cloudy but snow free – with the exception of Rapid City and the west, where afternoon flurries possible. We’re still keeping snowfall in the forecast for Christmas Day, although the amounts are still looking meager – under an inch.

It appears temperatures will remain above normal for most of the rest of Christmas week.