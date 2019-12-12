Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, December 12: Slightly warmer tomorrow

Skies have been cloudy in eastern KELOLAND while it is mostly sunny in Rapid City and the west. Thanks to the thick low clouds, temperatures have lagged in the teens in eastern KELOLAND (still an improvement over recent days), while western South Dakota has warmed into the upper 30s.

We’ll squeeze out a few more snow flurries or light snow showers (under an inch) in eastern KELOLAND tonight. Lows will be in the single digits to low teens in eastern KELOLAND, while Rapid City remains in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, with continuing flurries or light snow showers ending during the morning hours. Temperatures will finally be near- or above-normal, in the upper 20s to low 30s East River, to the mid 30s West River. Winds will become northwesterly as the next front passes through.

Saturday will again be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few flurries possible, but temperatures will actually fall during the day as another shot of cold air comes into the region. Saturday’s highs will be during the pre-dawn hours, with temperatures in the afternoon in the single digits in the north to the low teens in the south. Rapid City will be the exception, warming to the low 30s with a chance for light snow.

Sunday morning will be cold, below-zero in most locations. NE South Dakota is probably going to be in the teens below-zero. Afternoon highs will rebound to the single digits in the NE, the teens in the SE, and the 20s in western South Dakota.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, but still colder than normal. Highs will be in the teens in the north and 20s in the south. Rapid City will warm into the 30s, as warmer air gets ready to come back into the region.

The second half of next week will be warmer, the 20s in the north and the low 30s in Sioux Falls and SE. And the long range outlook is similar. Right now we expect temperatures to be near- or slightly above normal in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND through Christmas Day.