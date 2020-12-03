Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, December 12: Just as warm or even warmer tomorrow

Skies are mostly sunny and temperatures have rebounded from yesterday’s one-day cooldown. It is yet another dry warmer than normal day, with widespread 40s across KELOLAND despite a northwesterly breeze.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear, but it will be a mild night with lows in the 20s and a westerly breeze light at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be sunny and just as warm or even warmer. Highs will be well into the 40s East River, while western South Dakota will warm through the 50s. The breeze will be northwesterly and gentle – though the winds will be stronger in western South Dakota.

The air will remain warm for the weekend, though not quite as warm as some cooler air drifts in from the north. Saturday will be mostly sunny across KELOLAND, with the low 40s East River (ten degrees warmer than normal), and it will hit the upper 40s to low 50s in Rapid City.

Sunday will be must a smidge cooler, with the low 40s in eastern and central South Dakota, while Rapid City continues to heat into the low 50s.

It will be even warmer early next week. Monday will be mostly sunny and in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably warm – in the upper 40s low 50s East River, while Rapid City and the west has a shot at the 60s. Cooler air and clouds will start to return to the area on Thursday, though it still looks like we’ll have no rain or snowfall until at least the second weekend of December (December 11-13).

Now – the good news for our ongoing drought – the forecast models continue to suggest that the second half of December will be much snowier (for us, the northern US, and even abnormally dry Europe). We are so short of moisture so any precipitation we get will be welcome.