Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, August 8

After some morning thunderstorms in south central South Dakota, skies are blue across KELOLAND. The sunshine ahs warmed the area into the upper 70s to low 80s. A light northerly breeze has held the humidity down in eastern South Dakota.

Tonight skies will be clear, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. The exception will be Rapid City and SW South Dakota, which could see some thunderstorms overnight with a marginal risk of severe weather.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny again, with a southerly breeze warming us into the low to mid 80s. That could lead to late day thunderstorms in northern and western South Dakota, where there is also a slight risk of severe weather.

Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND will likely see rain and thunderstorms carry over into Saturday morning. The remainder of Saturday will be warm, with highs in the mid 80s East River to the upper 80s West River.

Sunday looks like a pleasant day, with temperatures again near-normal in the low to mid 80s. There will again be a chance of late day and evening thunderstorms, which may carry over into Monday East River, mainly during the morning hours – though there is a possibility some may redevelop Monday afternoon.

Tuesday looks like the clearest day, with mostly sunny skies and upper 70s to low 80s. Rain will be possible in the west.

Drier conditions look like they’ll take over for Wednesday and Thursday, with upper 70s to low 80s for highs.

Temperatures should remain in that same range – near normal – through the following weekend, the third weekend of August.