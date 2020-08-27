Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, August 27: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight; Cooler by the Weekend

Showers have been moving through parts of KELOLAND already, but more activity is expected later this evening and into the night.

Our next disturbance will move through the region through the evening and into the night, sparking the chance to see showers and thunderstorms along the way. Some of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity, with an “Enhanced Risk” for severe storm in place for just about the entire viewing area.

Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always that chance to see an isolated tornado or two. Be sure to stay weather aware as we go through the night.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible as we go into the morning, especially for eastern parts of KELOLAND. Drier air takes over through the afternoon. Temperatures also take the first of a few steps backward, with highs generally in the low to mid 80s. Upper 70s are possible north and west.

Much of Saturday should stay dry and cooler than average for much of KELOLAND, but the western part of the area may see some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening that try to migrate eastward. Highs range from the upper 70s east river to mid 80s west river.

Another cold front approaches the region on Sunday night and moves through by Monday morning. We may see some showers and thunderstorms fire up as a result, and a few may become strong to severe.

Cooler air returns for the first half of the next work and school week with highs generally in the 70s. Dry weather should hold serve through next Wednesday.