Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, August 20: Getting hotter, especially early next week

It is going to get even warmer across KELOLAND with a developing heat wave that will peak next Monday through Wednesday. In the ramp up, we have warmer than normal temperatures today. There were a few showers that popped up early this morning in easterm South Dakota, and lingering clouds from those showers remained into the afternoon hours. Temperatures have rebounded into the 80s East River and the 90s in central and western South Dakota.

Tonight there could be a few moisture-starved thunderstorms in western KELOLAND, and there is a marginal risk of severe weather – mostly in the form of damaging winds or small hail. Skies will be mostly clear East River overnight. Low will be in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny again, and temperatures will be very warm. We’re expecting low 90s, with mid 90s in central South Dakota. A shot of energy dropping SE out of eastern North Dakota could give us some evening thunderstorms along and east of I-29 Friday night into early Saturday morning. Amounts look to be limited, quarter- to half-inch type amounts.

Saturday may start with lingering clouds/showers from Friday night, but skies will quickly turn sunny. Highs will again be in the low 90s in eastern KELOLAND to the mid 90s in central South Dakota. Sunday will be just as warm or hotter, with a high around 90 in Sioux Falls and the mid 90s to the north and west.

The first half of next week will be hot, with a heat wave gripping KELOLAND. Temperatures will be ten degrees or so warmer than normal for late August. We’ll be in the mid 90s in eastern KELOLAND, with some 100+ temperatures in central South Dakota for the middle of next week.

The end of next week will be slightly cooler, or perhaps I should say not as hot, because we will just be cooling back to normal by the weekend, the final weekend of August. We’ve introduced some low-end chances of thunderstorms in western South Dakota Thursday and Friday.