Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, August 15

A broad area of thunderstorms is already making its way through central South Dakota. The line should continue to move east through the late evening hours, with a good potential for hail or strong winds. The thunderstorms should move east into Iowa and Minnesota about 10 pm.

Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Rapid City and SW South Dakota could se another round of thunderstorms after midnight, and they will move southeast into south central South Dakota and then Nebraska round daybreak.

Tomorrow (Friday) looks like an in-between day – in between systems. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and a light westerly breeze will warm the area into the low 80s. Rapid City will be a little cooler, with a good chance of afternoon thunderstorms that may produce heavy rain.

Saturday will be near-normal temperature-wise, with high in the low to mid 80s. But there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing thunderstorms, packing heavy rain at a minimum. The most likely time for those rains will be late in the day and evening.

Things should calm down for Sunday, which will be partly to mostly sunny, but cooler with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday look warmer and increasingly humid. Highs should be in the mid to upper 80s across KELOLAND, with a few spots in central South Dakota touching the 90 degree mark.

We’ve pushed rainfall chances back to Wednesday as a cool front comes through. Highs will fall back to normal, in the low to mid 80s. Right now it looks like temperatures will remain in the same neighborhood – near normal – through the following weekend.