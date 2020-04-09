Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, April 9: Warmer Friday before cool, wet weekend

We’ve had some widely scattered snow squalls – brief bursts of light snow blown around by strong winds – push through eastern KELOLAND. The snow only lasted a few minutes in any location, and the amounts were a tenth of an inch or less. And with temperatures in the mid 30s, the flakes melted pretty quickly anyway. Winds have been from the NW at 20-40 mph, which is why temperatures have been 10-20 degrees colder than normal despite partial sunshine East River and sunny skies in the west.

Skies will be clear tonight, and the winds will die down and then switch to a light southerly direction overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be sunny in the morning and clouds will increase in the afternoon. Thanks to a south wind, temperatures will rebound to the low 30s East River, and reach the low 60s West River.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy. On Saturday we’ll have rainfall, especially in the southern half of KELOLAND, mixing with snow during the colder parts of the day West River. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s East River, but only in the 40s West River. There is a Winter Storm Watch posted for the Black Hills region starting Saturday morning.

Easter Sunday will be breezy and colder, and thanks to that colder air we expect a sloppy mix of rain and an inch or two of snow East River. Snowfall will continue around Rapid City and the Hills. At this time it appears Rapid City itself could see 2-5 inches of snow, with higher amounts in the Black Hills.

Monday also looks breezy, and it will be even colder. After morning lows in the low 20s, afternoon highs will only be in the upper 30s. With fresh snow cover, Rapid City is likely to remain in the 20s.

Winds will diminish on Tuesday, but it will still be cold, with partly cloudy highs in the 20s. We expect temperatures to improve only a few degrees on Wednesday, and then improve to the mid 40s on Thursday.

Cold air will remain in KELOLAND for several days. Temperatures are expected to remain again on Friday, though forecast models show a warmup – back to normal or a bit above – for the third weekend of April (the 18th and 19th).