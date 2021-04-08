Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, April 8: Rain slowly moving away, drying out for the weekend

Rain continues to in eastern KELOLAND, coming in from the east and southeast due to a low pressure system spinning along the Minnesota/Iowa border. We expect to see amounts around ¾” today and tonight in Sioux Falls and along both side of I-29. Brisk north winds accompany the rainfall, and temperatures are in the 40s under the cloud cover. Sunshine dominates western KELOLAND, where temperatures are in the 60s.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see more rain, mainly in SE KELOLAND, with lighter amounts in NE South Dakota. Western South Dakota will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the 30s, a little warmer where clouds remain.

Tomorrow we expect clouds to break up, with a strong northwest wind pushing the rainfall away during the early hours of Friday. With partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, temperatures will be near-normal, in the upper 50s to around 60. Western South Dakota may get a few showers in the morning, and a few flakes of snowfall may mix with the showers in Rapid City.

A Winter Storm Warning is posted for the Black Hills, which could get 4-8 inches of snowfall through noon on Friday.

The weekend looks dry, and typical Spring breezes will blow. We expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday as temperatures warm back above-average, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Western South Dakota will reach the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs remaining in the low 60s. Rapid City will be mostly sunny but much cooler.

Monday will be breezy and cool as another cold front comes in. Highs will fall back to the low to mid 50s. We’ll actually be cooler than normal, in the 40s, for the middle part of next week (Tuesday through Thursday) before a warming trend for the second half of next week. There are no signs of any big rain or big snow next week.