Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, April 30: Breezy and warmer for Friday

Skies are mostly sunny across the KELOLAND region, and temperatures are already at- or above-normal for the final day of April. We’re in the mid 60s to the 70s, with a southerly breeze helping to warm the air.

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies as a band of clouds passes through the region. Temperatures will be mild, with lows in the mid 50s. We could have some light showers in western and central KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and even warmer than today. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s in KELOLAND, which is about fifteen degrees above normal for May 1. There will be a brisk SW breeze that will turn to the northwest as a cold front starts to cross KELOLAND from west to east Friday night.

With the passage of that front, Saturday won’t be as warm – though still mild with highs in the low to mid 70s for most of us. We’ll also carry some light rain showers in the forecast, mainly along and south of I-90, but they’ll be light. There will be a gentle NW breeze helping to hold temperatures down, even in northern South Dakota where skies will be mostly sunny.

We’ll call Sunday partly cloudy, and we’ll have a better chance of rain showers East River and thundershowers West River. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

Rainfall chances will increase Sunday night, and Monday will be cloudy with widespread rainfall and thundershowers. The heaviest rainfall is expected in north central and NE South Dakota, where we could see an inch of rainfall. Sioux Falls and the rest of eastern KELOLAND is projected to receive a few tenths to around a half inch of rain. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Rainfall will wind down on Tuesday, which will be breezy and cooler. Tuesday’s highs will be slightly below normal, in the low to mid 60s. Skies will become sunny in western South Dakota.

We expect partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, which looks cool behind the front, temperature in the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ll begin a gradual warmup on Thursday, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s and a chance for some rain showers with the warming air.

The warming will only be moderate through the following weekend, May 9-10. We expect temps in the 60s for most of KELOLAND.