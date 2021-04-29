Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, April 29: Much warmer tomorrow and Saturday

On the back side of an advancing cold front, we have north wind. With bright sunshine, temperatures have reached normal – or even slightly above – for late April.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with winds dying down as they turn to the northeast. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

As we’ve been saying, the warmup begins tomorrow. Winds will be south or southeast, and with partly cloudy skies the readings will climb in to the low 70s East River and the low 80s in the west.

The weekend will start very warm on Saturday, the first day of May, with highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

A front will sweep in from the west on Sunday, and it may produce some light rain showers as it does so. It will be cooler, but temperatures will still be above-average in the upper 60s to low 70s. Any rainfall amounts look meager, perhaps a few tenths of an inch.

We’ve pulled rain from the forecast for Monday, though it will be breezy and mostly cloudy on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy to the north and west. Temperatures across KELOLAND will fall back to normal, in the mid 60s.

We’ve also dropped rain from the forecast for Tuesday. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

Light showers will be possible on Wednesday, again on the light side. Highs will remain in the 60s. We could be a little warmer on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies.

It still looks like temperatures will be a little warmer for the end of next week and the following weekend (May 8th and 9th), with highs bouncing back to the low 70s. What could become worrisome is that it also appears drought issues will begin creeping back into our weather concerns.