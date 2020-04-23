Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, April 23: Scattered showers and a little lightning tonight

Clouds were slow to arrive in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, so temperatures warmed significantly, into the mid 70s. The rest of KELOLAND was cloudy and a north breeze held temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. With those clouds, a broad area of light showers also developed, and there have been some low-end thundershowers in western South Dakota.

Tonight the showers, with a little bit of lightning, will move west to east through eastern KELOLAND. With a light northerly breeze we’ll have lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, with showers during the morning in Sioux Falls and the SE, while the next round of showers will be moving into western and central South Dakota. Temperatures will be cooler, in the low to mid 60s, with a north wind 10-20 mph.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers or thundershowers in eastern KELOLAND. Clouds will break up in the west. Temperatures will be near-normal, in the low 60s.

Sunday looks like a dry day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s East River, and the low 70s West River.

Monday will be a little warmer, with more clouds, and temperatures in the low 70s. Our next shot at rain looks like Tuesday, which will be windy with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wednesday will be a little cooler and breezy, in the mid to upper 60s.

After that, temperatures will remain a little bit above-normal through the first weekend.