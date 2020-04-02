Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, April 2: Freezing rain/snow to continue overnight

We have freezing rain along and east of the James River, and persistent snow to the west. Rapid City officially received 9.1” of snow. Mobridge has 5”. There has also been a remarkable amount of lightning, generally in the zone between the freezing rain and snowfall. Cold air is pouring into KELOLAND, which will eventually change the freezing rain over to a period of snow tonight.

The Winter Storm Warnings have generally been dropped in favor of Winter Weather Advisories. Rain/Freezing Rain/Snowfall amounts have tapered down, so amounts should be fairly light. However, there is a broad area of light icing, so travel should be considered hazardous where the roadways are glazed.

Tonight we’ll have the freezing rain change over to snow, though amounts should be limited to an inch or two, more toward central South Dakota. Lows will be in the teens and 20s with the brisk northerly wind. Rapid City will have mostly clear skies, and drop into the single digits.

Tomorrow the snow should end in the morning as the system moves east, with sunshine breaking out Friday afternoon. It will still be chilly, with daytime highs only in the 30s, with a brisk northwesterly breeze.

The weekend looks better, though Saturday will be cool with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and near-normal, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s – and a few light showers will be possible late in the day.

Monday and Tuesday look even warmer, with temperatures in the 60s. We’ve added a few rain showers to the forecast for Tuesday, as cooler air starts to return. The second half of next week will probably be cooler, dropping back near-normal by Thursday through the second weekend of April.