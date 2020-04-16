Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, April 16: Dry skies as temps continue to warm

It has been mostly sunny in northern KELOLAND, while a stream of mid-level clouds dimmed the sunshine in the southern half of the area. Temperatures have warmed into the 40s across most of the area, below normal for mid-April.

Tonight we will have clear to partly cloudy skies, and temperatures will drop into the 20s with little or no wind.

Tomorrow we’ll continue our gradual warming with mostly sunny skies, and a gentle westerly breeze that will turn to the southwest. Highs will be in the low 50s, although Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will be a couple degrees cooler with a west breeze.

The weekend looks warmer, as the west or SW winds gain strength and bring in mild air. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with above average highs in the low 60s, slightly above normal. Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little cooler with a dry air mass dropping us back to near normal highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rapid City will be a little cooler, with a chance of some light showers.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy, and we’ll warm back to the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday looks just as warm, though will put some light showers in the forecast with an incoming front.

Temperatures are currently forecast to drop back to normal for the following weekend (April 25-26).