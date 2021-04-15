Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, April 15: Cool tomorrow and Saturday, warmer Sunday

Cooler than normal weather continues across KELOLAND. While there have been some peeks of sunshine, skies have generally been overcast across KELOLAND. There have been some sprinkles and snow flurries in eastern and central KELOLAND, though nothing to measure. Snowfall is underway in southwestern South Dakota, which is under a winter weather advisory until Friday morning. Rapid City is expected to finish around 4”.

North winds are lighter than recent days, but thanks to the cloud cover temperatures remain mostly in the 40s, colder where the snow is falling.

2 PM

Tonight will be cloudy. Lows will be in the 30s, with snow continuing in western SD. There could be some light flurries in Pierre and central South Dakota.

Tomorrow will again be cloudy, and there could be some sprinkles, mainly south of I-90. Snow will continue in the southwest. A north breeze will hold temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

We expect the clouds will be slow to leave, so Saturday will still be mostly cloudy East River and partly cloudy West River. Highs will be in the low 50s. Rapid City and the west, with fresh snow cover, might not get out of the 40s.

Sunday looks like the nicest – and probably warmest – day of the week. It will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will get close to normal around 60.

The warmup will only last for one day, with another front dropping down from the north. Monday will be breezy with another chance for rain and snow. Current projections limit the snowfall to an inch, maybe two in the west.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal through midweek, before warming back to normal by the following weekend (April 24-25).