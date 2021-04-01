Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, April 1: Strong warming through the weekend

After a cold morning in the teens, temperatures are rebounding as a warm air mass moves in from the west that will envelop us through the weekend. Welcome to a warmer April.

With sunshine and a south wind, temperatures have already risen into the 50s and 60s, with a few 70s expected to pop up by day’s end. South winds are a bit breezy in places, such as the fire zones in the Black Hills.

2 PM

Tonight will be a fairly breezy night, with the south winds keeping our temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40 under clear skies.

Tomorrow will be sunny and breezy and much warmer. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. South winds will blow at 15-25 mph, but turn to the north in the case of Rapid City and the west.

The upcoming weekend still looks very warm. Saturday will be mostly sunny, and we’ll see the mid 70s in eastern KELOLAND, and the mid to upper 70s in the central and west. Easter Sunday will be even warmer, in the upper 70s to the low 80s across KELOLAND with partly cloudy skies.

Monday will still be exceptionally warm, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

But then a low pressure system and accompanying cold front will come through KELOLAND. There are significant differences in the timing and strength of the incoming cold front, which will have a big impact on the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re going with a more rapid cold front, which will mean we’ll have a chance of showers on Tuesday, and cold air would then drop us back into the 60s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday. If the front is a little slower, Tuesday would still be a warm day, and the cold air surge into KELOLAND would not be as strong.