Storm Center PM Update – Thurday, February 6: Light snow overnight, colder tomorrow

Skies are cloudy and snow is falling across most of KELOLAND. Snowfall rates have been very light, with little in the way of accumulation so far. We expect most places will end up with less than an inch, though it is possible we will have locally heavier amounts in NE South Dakota to Highway 14 through Buffalo Ridge through SW Minnesota and NW Iowa. Despite the overcast, temperatures have been near- or above-normal, in the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

Tonight the light snowfall will continue in all but NE South Dakota as a front sinks from north to south. With breaks in the clouds, NE South Dakota will sink into the single digits, while cloud cover will hold the rest of KELOLAND in the teens, with a northerly breeze. Locally heavy snowfall will continue in the northern Black Hills, where a warning is posted for 5-8” of snow. The remainder of the Black Hills region is under a Weather Advisory for 3-5”.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, with the best sunshine during the afternoon. There will be a northerly breeze that will make tomorrow the coldest day of the week, with highs in the teens in the northeast to the 20s in the South. Rapid City will have lingering flurries and mid 30s.

The weekend will start mild. Saturday will feature highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River, and the low 40s in the west. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with a south breeze helping to warm us.

We’re still looking for snow late Saturday night and (mainly) Sunday morning. We do expect some accumulations, and inch or two in Sioux Falls and most of South Dakota. The exception could be along the Highway 14 corridor in east central South Dakota through SW Minnesota, where a band of snow could set up and give those areas some heavier accumulations.

Temps will remain mild on Monday and Tuesday, in the upper 20s to mid 30s East River – though any fresh snow on the ground may impact those temperatures.

As we’ve been saying, it looks like significant weather will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. We’re looking breezy and snowy days, followed by colder temperatures. It is still too early to give snowfall projections, but with a large pool of cold air in the western US we will have the potential for some more impactful snow. What is a little more certain is that it will be sharply colder for the rest of the week and weekend.

At this point, the forecast models suggest that the coldest day will be Friday (Valentine’s Day), with advertised highs only in the teens in the north to low 20s in the south.