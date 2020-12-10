Storm Center PM Update – Thick clouds with cool temps next couple days

The expected cold front has pushed through KELOLAND, bringing a northerly wind and lots of cloud cover. The air is dry, so no snowfall has accompanied the front. But temperatures have dropped ten to twenty degrees off yesterday’s highs – with no signs of any big warmup anytime soon.

Tonight we’ll keep the cloudy skies, which will prevent temperatures from dropping too much. Lowos will be in the 20s, with today’s northerly breeze becoming light.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy day, and a cool day. There will be a northeast breeze produced by a storm system that will pass south and east of KELOLAND. Highs will be a little cooler than today, in the low to mid 30s. The Sioux Falls area might get a few flurries, and there could be some light snow (under an inch) in northwest Iowa and the extreme SE tip of South Dakota. The heavier snow will be confined to southern Nebraska and eastern Iowa.

With the big area of low pressure continuing to dominate the weather in the central U.S., Saturday will also be mostly cloudy. It will also be cooler, near-normal. Highs will only be in the low 30s. Rapid City and western South Dakota could get light snow, but under an inch. Clouds may diminish late in the day.

We’re calling for partly cloudy sky on Sunday, but it will only warm up a few degrees. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday and Tuesday look like they’ll be mostly cloudy as well as another cold front pushes through. Highs will be in the 30s, and there might be a few flurries – though little or no accumulation is expected with the possible exception of Rapid City and the west, which will probably see under an inch.

Say goodbye to the warm air, probably for the rest of 2020. Looking at the extended forecast data, it looks like we’ll remain in the 30s for most of the next couple weeks, including the start of Christmas week. There will probably be some chances for snowfall as Christmas approaches, though there aren’t any signals for any huge storms on the horizon at this time.

The raw forecast output of a combination of computer models currently gives us highs around 30 East River and the 40s West River for Christmas Eve. But stay tuned, we’ll keep an eye on that holiday forecast for any changes.