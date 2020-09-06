Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, September 6: Rainy Labor Day; Snow in the Black Hills; Chilly into Wednesday

Today will be the last warm to outright hot day that we see for a while, as big changes begin to make their move.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase as our next system slowly approaches. Some showers are possible along the ND/SD border, but much of the region stays dry. Overnight lows fall into the 40s and low/mid 50s.

By Labor Day, our next disturbance finally pushes through the region, sending temperatures into a freefall over the course of the day. Daytime highs may not get out of the 50s and low 60s in many areas, so overall highs will likely be recorded around midnight.

More importantly, we get a much-needed chance for some rainfall across the region.

Some snow is also not out of the question toward the higher elevations of the Hills. A winter storm watch is in effect for the Black Hills from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. While accumulation should be confined to mainly grassy surfaces, travel still may become treacherous if the snow comes down heavy enough.

Additional showers are likely along and south of I-90 on Tuesday, with temperatures taking another step backward into the 50s and even the 40s out west.

Highs and lows continue to trend around 20 below average through Wednesday.

Patchy frost may be possible at times, so we’ll have to keep an eye on cold weather headlines…especially in western KELOLAND, where freeze headlines may also be possible.

We’ll slowly warm up by the end of next week and into the weekend. Highs may return to the 70s by Saturday.