Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, September 27: Briefly Warm on Tuesday; Chilly and Breezy Otherwise

A rare sight is on the way this evening, followed by fall’s triumphant return as chilly weather moves in…for the most part.

Windy weather holds steady across the region this evening. A wind advisory will remain in effect for much of the West River region until 9pm CDT/8pm MDT. Gusts in the advisory area may reach 50 mph at times.

Eastern parts of KELOLAND may see some scattered shower activity as a secondary cold front slides to the southeast, but rainfall amounts will be on the light side of the scale.

Overnight lows will fall into the 40s in many areas tonight, but a rather brisk wind in place will keep temperatures from falling too far down the thermometer. A few showers are also possible West River, but these chances are rather sparse overall.

The majority of the day and region should remain dry on Monday. We cool down even more and stay rather windy at times, with highs in the low to mid 60s West River and upper 50s along I-29.

We’ll also be rather windy at times, with gusts approaching 35 to 40 mph out of the west by northwest.

A brief spike on the thermometer comes along by Tuesday as a little disturbance pivots through the region. We may be able to get into the mid 70s for highs, but don’t get used to the warmer weather.

Northwesterly flow takes over with Canadian high pressure filling the void afterward.

From there, we remain rather cool by day and by night. Highs and lows will trend a decent bit below average at times through at least Saturday. SE KELOLAND may also have to watch the thermometer at night, as they have yet to see lows in the 30s this season. We’ll watch and see if frost/freeze headlines will be necessary by Thursday night.