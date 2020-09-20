Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, September 20: Warm Start to Fall; Rain Possible by the Weekend

Despite some moisture in the atmosphere in the form of some showers, little to no rain was observed this afternoon in KELOLAND. As a result, the dry spell will continue for a little while longer.

With that said, gradually clear skies will help KELOLAND cool down a bit more, but a brisk breeze will help keep temperatures at least a little bit in check. Overnight lows will still be able to fall into the mid 50s East River, except for SE KELOLAND. West River locations will fall into the 40s and low 50s.

The last day of summer will be a warm one across KELOLAND, with highs climbing well into the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will finally calm down a bit more. A few showers may try to clip SE KELOLAND, but chances at best are slim.

The first day of fall turns up the heat a little bit more, with highs approaching 90 West River and mid 80s East River. Again, we stay mainly dry.

After that, we have a rather warm stretch of weather, with highs trending 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year through at least Friday. Thursday may be the exception, where temperatures attempt to fall into the upper 70s/low 80s East River.

Some much-needed rain may finally arrive by Saturday as a cold front pushes eastward. The chances aren’t widespread, but chances for appreciable rainfall are highest for southeastern KELOLAND.

Temperatures take a step backward into the low to mid 70s as we go into next Sunday.