Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, September 13: Warm Through Wednesday; Cooler with Rain by Thursday

Noticeably warmer temperatures have returned throughout KELOLAND, and they’ll stick around for a little while. With that said, we’ll get a few breaks now and again, especially overnight.

Clear skies and calm winds tonight will set the stage for a generally pleasant night across the region. Overnight lows should fall into the upper 40s to low/mid 50s once more.

Well above average temperatures move into western KELOLAND a bit more on Monday, with highs approaching the low 90s under sunny skies. We’ll climb into the low to mid 80s East River. Windy conditions will be in place, with gusts approaching 30 to 35 mph at times.

Even warmer temperatures move into the region on Tuesday, with areas East River climbing into the mid 80s and West River locations remaining in the low 90s. That south-southwest wind will remain in place and become rather gusty at times, especially in eastern KELOLAND.

Temperatures begin to fall backward on Wednesday, but the bulk of our cooler air holds off for one more day. With that said, we should be able to squeeze in one more warm day with highs in the 80s on Wednesday across much of KELOLAND.

Cooler temperatures move into the region by the end of the work week, with highs struggling to get out of the 60s on Thursday and Friday. We’ll try to warm up again by next Sunday.

We’ll also see some much-needed rain chances pop up at times. Right now, Thursday and Sunday hold our best chances for rain.