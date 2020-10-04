Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, October 4: Very Warm This Week; Distant Rain Chance Next Sunday

Thanks to high pressure, we’ll remain mainly clear as we go into the night. An approaching cold front will help turn our winds to a more southerly direction as we go into the night.

With these southerly winds in place, this will help keep overnight lows in check. We won’t fall so far down the thermometer compared to last night. Overnight lows should hold in the mid to upper 40s.

Despite that aforementioned cold front moving through the area late on Monday, it’ll be rather moisture-starved and lacking in cooler weather in its wake. At most, there may be a sprinkle or two in NE KELOLAND late on Monday, but little to nothing is expected from this.

Highs on Monday take a decent step forward throughout the region, with highs trending around 10 to 15 degrees above average. Mid to upper 70s are likely just about across the board, especially East River. We may only reach the low/mid 70s toward the SD/WY border.

From there, we remain well above average on the temperature side of things. Cooler air will remain sequestered well to our north in Canada through the rest of the week and even into the weekend.

Temperatures climb a little bit higher on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We may briefly back into the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday with the passage of another cold front, but even warmer weather moves in by Friday and the first half of the weekend.

That second cold front will be another dry boundary, with no rain in sight through at least Saturday. Western KELOLAND may see some late evening showers on Sunday as another low pressure system makes its move.