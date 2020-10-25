Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, October 25: Record Challenging Cold into Monday Night; Warmer by the Weekend

Our early winter preview comes to a close in terms of snowfall, but there is plenty of cold air to go around as we start the next work week.

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 1 am CDT Monday for SE KELOLAND as a few more snow showers are possible before we are all said and done. Roads will be slick at times, even outside of the advisory area, so be careful!

We may challenge some record lows tonight as we clear out thanks to high pressure building into the region. Overnight lows will fall into the low teens to the SE, single digits in the NE and central regions, and around/below zero out west.

Another cold day is on the way on Monday, with highs remaining stuck in the 20s across KELOLAND. For some, this may set a record for the coldest Oct. 26 on record.

Overnight lows on Monday will fall into the single digits to low teens with clearer skies and snow on the ground, challenging another set of record lows. Sioux Falls, for example, has a current record low of 10.

A warming trend with an associated ridge of high pressure will take us back into the 40s through the middle of the week and 50s by the end of next week, so we’ll be able to melt away the snowpack quite nicely.

Mainly dry weather is on the way as we go through the next work and school week as well. Skies start off partly cloudy on Monday before we clear out afterward.

No appreciable chance for rain comes along through the start of November.