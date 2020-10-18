Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, October 18: Rain and Snow Chances Pop Up This Week

Chilly weather holds steady as we go into the night, but it won’t be as breezy.

Additional snow showers are possible tonight, especially in western KELOLAND, with light accumulation expected on top of what was observed on Saturday. Further south and east, we may see some flurries try to stick around toward daybreak on Monday.

Overnight lows will fall into the mid 20s to low 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Some rain and snow showers are possible on Monday, with any accumulation being short-lived as everything switches to rain East River with temperatures climbing into the mid 40s. Rain and snow showers are also possible West River.

Another system moves into the region on Tuesday, with the onset of moisture starting as snow in northern and NE KELOLAND before switching to all rain as we go later into the morning. The further south you go, the more likely you’ll see more rain than snow.

Light accumulation is possible before the switch, so be prepared for slick travel conditions as you start your Tuesday.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 40s East River and 50s West River.

Much of the second half of the week features near to below average temperatures with passing light chances for rain and/or snow.

A stronger push of colder weather arrives by the weekend, with highs and lows trending well below average.