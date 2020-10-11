Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, October 11: Cooler First Half; Chilly Toward the Weekend

Some much-needed rain will move through parts of KELOLAND, but it will come at a cost.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening in eastern KELOLAND, especially along and east of the I-29 corridor, as this front moves to the east. A few of these storms may pack an extra punch, with a “Slight Risk” for severe weather along the interstate. Gusty winds and hail are the primary concerns.

A severe thunderstorm watch will remain in effect for areas along and east of I-29 until midnight tonight.

We’ll gradually calm down and get in on a cooler evening across the region. While it may be a bit breezy at times, it won’t be as windy as the afternoon. Lows fall into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Cooler temperatures come along by Monday, but we’ll also remain rather breezy at times. Highs only climb into the 60s for the start of next week across the board. A few showers are possible in the afternoon, mainly in northern KELOLAND.

More sunshine returns on Tuesday, as temperatures remain near average for this time of year. We’ll hold steady in the mid 60s across the region.

A weak cold front will try to move eastward on Wednesday and make its presence known, but this will likely be a moisture starved boundary. Beyond a few showers late on Wednesday and into early Thursday, especially in central and western KELOLAND, we’ll remain dry.

Noticeably cooler temperatures return by the end of next week. Highs by Friday may struggle to get out of the low 50s in some areas. We’ll remain cool through the weekend with another chance for some rain moving into western KELOLAND during this time.