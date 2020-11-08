Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, November 8: Rain and Snow Possible Early This Week; Chilly into Friday

Blustery conditions will remain in place through the rest of the evening, and while winds calm down a bit tonight…it won’t be completely calm.

A cold front will push eastward tonight, keeping the chance for some showers and even a thunderstorm or two tonight the closer to the I-29 corridor you go. Otherwise, it’s a warm night for some and a chilly night for others.

Lows in SE KELOLAND may not get below the low 50s, while north and west locations fall into the 20s and 30s on the back edge of that cold front.

Showers and even a rumble of thunder or two are possible once again on Monday that same cold front stalls nearby, though chances are higher the further south and east you go. This rain will mix with and likely switch to light snow further west at first, then switch to the east as cold air advances.

Temperatures gradually tumble through the day, so highs will be recorded early in the day, especially in SE KELOLAND. They’ll likely see 50s for highs, while everyone else remains in the 30s and low 40s.

Some snow showers are possible in SE KELOLAND on Tuesday morning, while much of the region beyond this remains mainly quiet. Light accumulation is possible, so be mindful of the roads as you get ready for your Tuesday morning commute.

A few snow showers are also possible on Thursday morning, but impacts should remain minimal.

More typical November weather is on the way through the rest of the extended forecast. Our overall temperature trend skews toward the seasonable side of things, with a few low 50s possible by the weekend.