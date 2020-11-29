Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, November 29: Dry and Quiet Through Much of the Week

Breezy conditions will calm down as we head into the night with high pressure building eastward.

Clear skies and those aforementioned calmer winds will help the temperatures go into a steady decline into the teens in many areas. Western KELOLAND, however, may escape this and stay in the 20s.

High pressure doesn’t stick around for very long, but we should remain dry and at least partly to mostly sunny through the day. Highs range in the mid to upper 30s in the east, low 50s out west, and 40s along the Missouri River.

Cloud cover increases on Tuesday ahead of a rather weak system. This is a moisture-starved event, so we should remain mainly dry, though a few models do try to introduce a little snow West River. Highs hold in the low to mid 40s on Tuesday.

We’ll also have a rather windy day out west.

Temperatures take a step backward into the 30s to near 40 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday in the wake of Tuesday’s system.

Benign weather holds strong through the end of the week and into the weekend.

High pressure builds back into the region as we go into the first weekend of December.

Temperatures return to above average levels, with highs in the 40s East River and 50s out west.