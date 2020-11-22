Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, November 22: Unsettled Start to the Week East River; No Major Warmth or Cold in Sight

While we were able to enjoy ample amounts of sunshine today, it didn’t do too much to make it feel all that mild outside. A persistent breeze, especially East River, kept that typical November chill in place.

High pressure attempts to move into the region tonight, calming our winds down to a decent extent. With clear skies and that calm breeze in place, temperatures will fall quickly and easily. Lows tonight should bottom out in the upper teens to low/mid 20s.

Monday starts off well enough, but our next low pressure system will make its move from Colorado later in the day. Cloud cover will increase through the day, with showers possible later in the evening East River. Highs return to the 40s East River, with 50s possible out west.

Rain spreads into eastern and SE KELOLAND overnight and into Tuesday morning. While much of this should remain as rain, some snow may mix into the equation along the I-29 corridor. Keep this in mind as you go about the start of your day on Tuesday.

West River locations get in on a mostly cloudy but dry day. Highs on Tuesday should hold in the low to mid 40s.

Skies clear up over eastern KELOLAND as high pressure returns, while the west remains pleasant and gets a brief but shallow warm-up to take hold.

Both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday should remain dry and pleasant, with highs generally in the mid 40s.

The last weekend of the month should also stay dry, though temperatures may briefly climb into the 50s.