Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, November 15: Warmer Work Week; Dry into Friday

After a windy and chilly day, we get a break from half of that later this evening.

We’ll calm down a bit tonight thanks to high pressure building eastward, which will help temperatures to fall a bit more than they did last night. Under partly to mostly clear skies, lows should tumble into the 20s to low 30s.

Breezy weather returns on Monday, but it won’t be as blustery as Saturday or Sunday. Highs for the start of the next work week should be able to reach the low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies in place.

A brief cool-down is on the way for the day on Tuesday with the passage of a very weak clipper system, but this is mainly for East River locations. Out west, we should hold in the 50s to low 60s. Regardless of what side of the river you’re on, we’ll remain dry.

A nice ridge of high pressure will set up shop for the rest of the midweek outlook, briefly sending temperatures well above average for this time of year on Wednesday. Highs will trend 10 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. We may even repeat this feat on Thursday.

A gradual cool-down, however, will take us through the end of the week and into the weekend with the passage of a cold front.

The weekend outlook hinges on the arrival of another low pressure system. Rain and snow showers are possible on Saturday and into early Sunday morning.