Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, November 1: Warm and Dry into Friday; Watching the Weekend.

The start of the new month has been a quiet one, and it’s all thanks to a large ridge of high pressure.

With a more southerly component to our winds, we won’t cool down as much tonight. Overnight lows should hold in the low 30s this time around. A few 20s are possible to the north, while we may approach 40 tonight in the SW.

An unseasonably warm air mass takes over as we go into the start of the work and school week. Partly to mostly sunny skies take over, and highs climb into the mid 60s across much of KELOLAND.

We’ll warm up even more on Tuesday, as temperatures inch closer to 70 degrees East River and get over that mark to the west.

A ridge of high pressure over the Four Corners region will assert its influence over the Northern Plains, keeping very warm air in place. Highs through the end of the week will trend nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Highs should climb into the 70s in western KELOLAND late in the week, while we toe that line to the east. Dry weather also holds steady through at least Saturday.

By Sunday, however, things get interesting. A strong cold front will push eastward, sending a surge of cold air into western KELOLAND by the start of the day. Highs out west may not escape the 30s. Depending on the progression of this front, we may be able to squeak into the low 60s toward the I-29 corridor. Keep an eye out for updates on the temperature outlook for Sunday.

We may also see some rain and snow with the progression of this front. Again, precipitation type will be dependent on the progression of this front, with rain more likely the further south and east you go.