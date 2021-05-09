Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, May 9

While some locations have been able to get in on a mainly dry day with a few bits of sunshine as an added bonus, others have had to deal with spotty rain shower…especially to the west. With that said, however, there is some improvement on the way.

The clearing process that carries into the night will be a gradual one. Between clearer skies and a calm wind, frost advisories will be likely in some areas. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plants that are temperature sensitive.

Lows fall into the low to mid 30s with a generally light breeze out of the north.

We’ll start the new work and school week on a cool but mainly dry note beyond a late rain chance in western KELOLAND on Monday. Further to the east, we’ll be able to enjoy some extra sunshine with high pressure nearby.

Highs to kick of the week should climb into the upper 50s to low 60s along and east of the Missouri River. To the west, however, we may be stuck in the low 50s once more.

Tuesday and Wednesday are mainly dry across much of KELOLAND, though we may see some showers in the west on Tuesday. Highs step into the low to mid 60s East River, while West River locations are stuck in the 50s once more.

We’ll warm up a bit more on Wednesday, but we’ll also have to leave the chance for some rain in place toward western parts of KELOLAND.

A slow but gradual warm-up will continue to take us through the midweek outlook and into the next weekend.

By the end of the extended outlook, we should be able to get back into the 70s with a few rain chances along the way.