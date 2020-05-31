Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, May 31: Storms Possible Out West Tonight; Hot Start to June Follows

Much of the last day of May was quiet and warm, but activity will begin to pop-up on radar to the west as we close the day.

A few showers and thunderstorms may pop up in the evening and into the first part of the night. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for the western quarter of KELOLAND, with gusty winds and hail being the primary concerns.

Otherwise, we’ll see mild temperatures stick around with lows in the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. It’ll also be a bit breezy at times.

A big warm-up takes over as we kick off the month of June as well as meteorological summer. Some parts of KELOLAND may reach 90 degrees for the first time this season and do so with a little bit of room to spare. A few isolated storms are possible out west, but chances are not all that great to see something at the moment.

We also run the risk for some late-day showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday…a few of which may be strong to severe.

A “Slight Risk” for severe storms is in place for SE and east-central KELOLAND, with a “Marginal Risk” for the rest of South Dakota. Large hail and gusty winds are the main concerns.

While there are no true wash-outs in the forecast, we do have a daily chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms as we go through the rest of next week.

Of the four day stretch between Wednesday and Saturday, Wednesday holds the best chance to stay mainly dry. All the while, temperatures remain well in the 80s and even approach 90 on a few occasions.