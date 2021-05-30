Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, May 30

While we may see a few more showers and even hear a rumble of thunder as we go into the evening, especially to the southeast, much of the region gets set to start a gradual shift toward a midsummer pattern…minus the daily rain chances that go with it.

Gradual clearing takes over as we go into the night as high pressure to the west begins to make its move toward the region. Clearer skies, however, won’t yield a completely cool night. Overnight lows fall into the mid 40s with a generally light breeze. We may be marginally milder in the southeast, where cloud cover may be a bit more stubborn.

Memorial Day is when we finally get in on better weather and more seasonable temperatures. High pressure takes over from here, and ample sunshine is able to come along and allow outdoor ceremonies to go off without any major issues. While we also usher in the unofficial start to summer, the one “Fly in the Ointment” will be the chance for a few showers toward the Black Hills.

Highs reach the low to mid 70s across much of the region with a generally westerly breeze.

The mid and long-range outlook are both rather dry with one small exception, and that’s late on Tuesday. A weak disturbance will try to make its presence known in the form of a few evening showers, but not everyone will get in on what may be the last good chance for some much-needed rainfall for the next several days.

Highs on Tuesday creep up a bit more into the 70s, with some 80s beginning to pop up now and again.

After this, it’s dry and progressively warmer as southerly winds take over from here.

By the first weekend of June, we could be talking about temperatures in the low to mid 90s across much of the region, so get ready for the first week of meteorological summer.