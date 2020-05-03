Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, May 3: Strong Storms Out West Tonight; Heavy Rain to the East on Monday

Sunday started off well enough, but showers and thunderstorms will pop up and move eastward as we go through the rest of the evening and into the night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely…especially in western and central KELOLAND…through the rest of the day. A few of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity, capable of producing gusty winds and hail.

Eastern KELOLAND stays mainly dry, but with increasing cloud cover. Overnight lows will falls into the mid 40s to low 50s.

The system that sparks these storms will move eastward and produce and decent amount of rain for eastern KELOLAND.

Between the rain and cloud cover, the eastern part of the viewing area will also see a decent drop in temperatures, with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. The western half of KELOLAND will be able to warm up into the mid to upper 60s.

Much of the day on Tuesday should remain dry, but we do get a chance to see some showers in eastern and NE KELOLAND in the afternoon. Temperatures hold steady in the 60s.

Wednesday may end up being the best day of the next work week with seasonably cool temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Rain chances return on Thursday before we dry out again for the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

Temperature-wise, below average conditions take hold by Thursday and hold steady through the weekend.