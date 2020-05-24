Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, May 24: Rain to the East on Memorial Day; Gradual Warm-up

Despite a gloomy start to the day in eastern KELOLAND, they were able to make up for lost time and catch up with the rest of the region. All in all, it wasn’t a bad day to get outside at all.

Showers and a few storms are possible overnight, especially in SE KELOLAND. Otherwise, we’re mainly dry and mild with lows in the low to mid 50s through much of the area. Western KELOLAND is the exception again, with lows in the 40s.

Memorial Day may see some rain in eastern KELOLAND, while the west has a chance to get in on a dry day.

Temperatures take a step backward into the 60s again in western KELOLAND, while the rest of South Dakota remains in the 60s to low 70s.

A few isolated showers are possible once again on Tuesday in eastern parts of the viewing area, but much of the region and the day should remain dry and seasonable. Temperatures rebound into the mid 70s across the board.

The rest of the upcoming week is mainly dry and pretty pleasant, though a few late showers are possible at times in central and NE KELOLAND.

Otherwise, we start off with seasonable temperatures before warming up toward next weekend and the end of May. Showers may return on Saturday for NE KELOLAND before we dry out and warm up next Sunday.