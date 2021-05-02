Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, May 2

Though rain as been scattered in nature, it has still been seen beneficial all the same where it has been seen…especially in the northwest.

With that said, it has been a noticeably cooler day on this second day of May, but temperatures have remained above average one you get east of the Rapid City area.

Some showers and a rumble of thunder or two may linger in SE KELOLAND, but much of the region should stay mainly dry by night.

Lows fall into the 40s along and east of the Missouri River, while West River locations may be able to get into the upper 30s.

Breezy and cooler conditions move into KELOLAND as we go into Monday. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs may struggle to get out of the low to mid 60s. It’ll also be rather breezy at times, so be mindful of this if you have outdoor plans.

The midweek outlook starts off well enough, with sunshine on Tuesday. Despite the sunshine, however, highs will struggle to get out of the low to mid 60s yet again across much of KELOLAND.

By Wednesday, however, we bring the chance for rain back into the area. Just like Sunday, a wash-out is not expected, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies if you have any outdoor plans. Highs hover between the upper 50s and mid 60s.

By the end of the week, we’ll be back in the 60s with a little more room to spare thanks to high pressure pushing back into the area. Some showers may linger on Thursday morning in the southeastern parts of the area, but skies clear up nicely by Friday.

While the weekend starts off dry, we’ll bring in the chance for some rain as we head later into Mother’s Day weekend.